XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 216 ($2.69) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Wednesday.

XPS Pensions Group Price Performance

LON:XPS opened at GBX 166 ($2.06) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £344.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,371.43 and a beta of 0.43. XPS Pensions Group has a 52-week low of GBX 114.50 ($1.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 174.50 ($2.17). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 161.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 154.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

