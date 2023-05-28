Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.19% of Xylem worth $37,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 21.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 1.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Xylem by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Xylem by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Xylem Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $98.35 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.90 and a 200 day moving average of $106.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.