Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Short Interest Up 62.5% in May

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Yankuang Energy Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of YZCAY stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. Yankuang Energy Group has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $44.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average is $31.81.

Get Yankuang Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yankuang Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Profile

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal worldwide. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, as well as electricity and related heat supply services; explores for potash mineral; manufactures, installs, repairs, and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and electrical equipment; and sells construction materials and petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yankuang Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yankuang Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.