Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Update

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,000 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the April 30th total of 317,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52.7 days.

Yellow Cake Trading Down 1.0 %

YLLXF stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. Yellow Cake has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Yellow Cake from GBX 543 ($6.75) to GBX 552 ($6.87) in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Yellow Cake Company Profile

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates; and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

