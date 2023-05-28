Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Short Interest Up 39.9% in May

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,400 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the April 30th total of 206,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,242,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Zion Oil & Gas Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ZNOG opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.18. Zion Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09.
Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile
