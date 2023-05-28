Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 1,693 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,955.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,847,474,000 after purchasing an additional 58,159,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,896.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,553,529,000 after purchasing an additional 55,153,448 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $124.61 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $126.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.45.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.51.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 762,234 shares worth $30,801,478. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

