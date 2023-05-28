Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $61,000 Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,249 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $2,505,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 65,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY opened at $52.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.47.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

