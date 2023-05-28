Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $61,000 Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,249 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $2,505,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 65,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.
Sanofi Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of SNY opened at $52.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.47.
Sanofi Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 45.16%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.
About Sanofi
Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.
