Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 670 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 1,240.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 151,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 689,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,871,000 after buying an additional 38,625 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on LBRDK. StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $75.02 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $68.67 and a 1 year high of $126.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.69 and its 200 day moving average is $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.32). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 104.48%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Liberty Broadband

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,339.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.