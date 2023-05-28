Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases Shares of 1,494 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 47,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 213,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,161,000 after buying an additional 13,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 461,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 16,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $60.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Argus reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,592,381 shares of company stock worth $632,325,601 over the last 90 days. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

