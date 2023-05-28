Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 313 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.87.

PSX opened at $94.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.27 and a 200 day moving average of $101.84. The company has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

