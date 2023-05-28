Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Cut to $165.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZS. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.29.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $130.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.75. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $194.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 24.08% and a negative return on equity of 50.58%. The company had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,455,686.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637 in the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.