Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Lake Street Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Zuora to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.38.

Shares of ZUO opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.83. Zuora has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $10.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.70 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 66.53% and a negative net margin of 29.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 19,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $174,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 36,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,606 shares of company stock valued at $803,526 in the last quarter. 9.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zuora by 8,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Zuora by 164.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zuora during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

