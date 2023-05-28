ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNET opened at $1.36 on Friday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) by 771.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a one-stop services on omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management system. It also engages in the development of blockchain enabled web/mobile applications and provision of software solutions.

