3,375 Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $1,597,154,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $889,171,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $614,866,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $595,699,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Price Performance

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $31.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.39. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The firm has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 78.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Further Reading

