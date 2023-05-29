3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 578,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 35,001 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.11% of 3M worth $69,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MMM opened at $96.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a one year low of $95.35 and a one year high of $152.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.33.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.