3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,464 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in 3M were worth $19,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,435,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $771,768,000 after purchasing an additional 72,332 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of 3M by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,153,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $378,211,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,557,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,667,000 after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

3M Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

Shares of MMM opened at $96.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. 3M has a 52-week low of $95.35 and a 52-week high of $152.30. The company has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Analysts predict that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.