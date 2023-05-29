59,119 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,742,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KLK Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 249,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,442,000 after acquiring an additional 165,490 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 32,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 9,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ opened at $348.40 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $349.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.62.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

