A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives $19,725.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19,725.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Danske upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of AMKBY opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.39. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a dividend of $2.2074 per share. This represents a yield of 19.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous dividend of $1.35. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

