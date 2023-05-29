ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Short Interest Up 48.4% in May

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the April 30th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Up 2.6 %

OTCMKTS:ACSAF opened at C$34.65 on Monday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a fifty-two week low of C$21.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.19.

ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA provides construction and engineering services and specializes in civil work projects. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Industrial Services, Services, and Corporate Unit. The Construction segment caters civil works, residential, and non-residential buildings.

