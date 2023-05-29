adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Short Interest Update

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,659,300 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the April 30th total of 2,319,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 178.4 days.
adidas Price Performance
Shares of ADDDF stock opened at $166.13 on Monday. adidas has a twelve month low of $90.01 and a twelve month high of $208.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.17.
About adidas
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on adidas (ADDDF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.