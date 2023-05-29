adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Short Interest Update

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,659,300 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the April 30th total of 2,319,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 178.4 days.

Shares of ADDDF stock opened at $166.13 on Monday. adidas has a twelve month low of $90.01 and a twelve month high of $208.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.17.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.

