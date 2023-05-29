Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Cut to $115.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $145.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.65.
Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $112.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $109.05 and a 12 month high of $212.25.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.
Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.
