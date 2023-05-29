Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Cut to $115.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $145.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.65.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $112.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $109.05 and a 12 month high of $212.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

