Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 746,300 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the April 30th total of 1,013,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.8 days.

AAVVF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

OTCMKTS AAVVF opened at $5.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $921.70 million, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.47. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $9.55.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

