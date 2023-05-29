AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,100 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the April 30th total of 682,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

AEON Mall Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AMLLF opened at C$13.06 on Monday. AEON Mall has a 52 week low of C$13.06 and a 52 week high of C$13.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AEON Mall from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

AEON Mall Company Profile

AEON Mall Co, Ltd. engages in the development, management, and operation of shopping malls. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China and Asean. The Asean segment covers Aeon Malls in Cambodia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, and Myanmar. The company was founded on November 12, 1911 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan.

