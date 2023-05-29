Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.36-$1.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.64 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.60-$5.65 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on A shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.35.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE A opened at $120.42 on Monday. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.90. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of A. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,769,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,114,000 after buying an additional 386,125 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 373.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 28,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 173,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,006,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.