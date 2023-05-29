Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,851 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 415,141 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,583,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,072,783 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,749,000 after purchasing an additional 365,953 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 401.0% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 39,609 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 31,703 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $2,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $51.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

