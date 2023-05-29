Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Air China Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AICAF opened at $0.84 on Friday. Air China has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88.
Air China Company Profile
