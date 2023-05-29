Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $311.94.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of APD opened at $273.83 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $218.88 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

