Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Laurentian downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 33,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

AGI opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $14.12.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $251.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

