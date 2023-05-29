Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alliance Pharma (LON:APH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 105 ($1.31) price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.37) price target on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Alliance Pharma in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 65 ($0.81) price target on the stock.
Shares of Alliance Pharma stock opened at GBX 61.50 ($0.76) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Alliance Pharma has a one year low of GBX 34.14 ($0.42) and a one year high of GBX 120 ($1.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £332.12 million, a P/E ratio of 3,450.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 64.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 60.72.
Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It holds the marketing rights of approximately 80 consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products.
