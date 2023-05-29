Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Decreased by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,276,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 116,777 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.6% of Davis Selected Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $377,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $124.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.54. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $126.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 761,854 shares valued at $30,767,259. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.51.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.