AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,168,200 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the April 30th total of 2,364,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 833.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$35.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

AltaGas Stock Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS ATGFF opened at $16.75 on Monday. AltaGas has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.37.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. is a North American energy infrastructure company that connects natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas to domestic and global markets. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Corporate and Other. The Utilities segment serves its customers through ownership of regulated natural gas distribution utilities and regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States, delivering clean and affordable natural gas to homes and businesses.

Featured Stories

