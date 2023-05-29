Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Short Interest Up 12.6% in May

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,900 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the April 30th total of 277,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Altius Minerals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

ATUSF stock opened at $15.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30. Altius Minerals has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $18.00.

Altius Minerals Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATUSF. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Altius Minerals to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Royalties, Project Generation, and Renewable Royalties. The Mineral Royalties segment focuses on the acquisition and management of producing and development stage royalty and streaming interests.

