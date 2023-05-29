Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Short Interest Update

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,900 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the April 30th total of 237,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 99.3 days.

ASGTF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Altus Group to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Altus Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at $29.50 on Monday. Altus Group has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.83.

Altus Group Ltd. is a provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate. The firm delivers intelligence as a service to its global client base through a connected platform of industry technology, advanced analytics, and advisory services. It helps commercial real estate investors, developers, proprietors, lenders, and advisors manage risks and improve performance returns throughout the asset and fund lifecycles.

