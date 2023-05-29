AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Major Shareholder Antara Capital Lp Sells 500,000 Shares

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,702,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,524,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $800,000.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $1,600,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Antara Capital Lp sold 426,868 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $682,988.80.

On Monday, May 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,235,947 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $2,002,234.14.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,263,420 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $1,907,764.20.

On Monday, April 24th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $2,310,000.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,918,400 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $4,844,544.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,008,385 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $1,694,086.80.

On Monday, April 3rd, Antara Capital Lp sold 7,885,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $15,612,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 48,000,579 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $72,480,874.29.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $4.64 on Monday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 418.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,635,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,934,000 after buying an additional 2,126,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,299 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $3,873,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 998.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 795,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 723,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,991,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,882,000 after acquiring an additional 695,636 shares during the period. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMC. StockNews.com raised AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.60 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.22.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

See Also

