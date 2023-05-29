Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,903 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Amcor were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,990,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Amcor by 10.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,887,000 after purchasing an additional 358,145 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 40.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after buying an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,967,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,556,000 after buying an additional 1,564,919 shares in the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Price Performance

AMCR stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

