American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average of $8.38. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $11.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David Eugene Barnes sold 29,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $265,797.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,589. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXL. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $473,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.