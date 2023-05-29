American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in American Express by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Express Trading Up 4.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $157.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.54. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The company has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

