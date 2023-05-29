American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $12,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DT. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dynatrace by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,679 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,887,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,629,000 after buying an additional 1,287,467 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,757,000 after buying an additional 974,376 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 489.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,084,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,538,000 after purchasing an additional 900,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,413,000 after purchasing an additional 702,695 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on DT shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Dynatrace Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $49.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 134.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.11. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $50.49.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.51 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.