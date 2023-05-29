American International Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $11,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,935,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,082,942,000 after acquiring an additional 99,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,954,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,319,301,000 after purchasing an additional 40,740 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,775,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $416,738,000 after buying an additional 141,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 56.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,266,000 after buying an additional 1,363,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,201,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $367,148,000 after acquiring an additional 322,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Shares of TEL opened at $122.78 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $138.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.38.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 35.54%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

