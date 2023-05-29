American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 894,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,441 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.12% of American International Group worth $56,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 197,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,491,000 after purchasing an additional 78,345 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 176,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,148,000 after purchasing an additional 36,175 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 189,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE AIG opened at $54.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day moving average is $57.70. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.07.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

