American International Group Inc. Sells 2,836 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,733 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $12,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $1,256,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,339 shares of company stock worth $3,912,289. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.1 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Barclays increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.88.

Shares of EA stock opened at $126.80 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.