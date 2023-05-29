American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,998 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Tower were worth $22,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 129,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of American Tower by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMT opened at $182.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.00%.

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

