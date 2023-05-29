Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,741 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 2.4 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TROW. Citigroup started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $106.63 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $134.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.92 and a 200-day moving average of $114.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

