AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Short Interest Update

AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the April 30th total of 123,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 49.1 days.

AMG Critical Materials Trading Up 3.1 %

AMVMF stock opened at $45.93 on Monday. AMG Critical Materials has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $45.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.21.

AMG Critical Materials Company Profile

AMG Critical Materials NV engages in the manufacture and market of specialty metals and metallurgical vacuum furnace systems and provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: AGM Clean Energy Materials (CEM), AGM Critical Minerals (CMI) and AGM Critical Materials Technologies (CMT).

