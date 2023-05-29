AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Short Interest Update

AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the April 30th total of 123,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 49.1 days.
AMG Critical Materials Trading Up 3.1 %
AMVMF stock opened at $45.93 on Monday. AMG Critical Materials has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $45.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.21.
AMG Critical Materials Company Profile
