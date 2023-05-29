Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 996 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $216.93 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.48 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.96. The stock has a market cap of $115.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 57.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

