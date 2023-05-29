Analysts Set APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Price Target at $24.57

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on APi Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get APi Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APi Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,300,000. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,381,000. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,590,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in APi Group by 6,301.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 880,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after buying an additional 866,755 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at $17,657,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APi Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. APi Group has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.96.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that APi Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About APi Group

(Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.