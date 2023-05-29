Analysts Set Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Price Target at $100.78

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.78.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $72.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.80. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $70.02 and a 52-week high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

