Analysts Set Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) PT at $31.95

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.95.

AXTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Chris Villavarayan purchased 34,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, CEO Chris Villavarayan acquired 34,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 432.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

AXTA stock opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.54.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.