Analysts Set Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Price Target at $76.28

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.28.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 target price on the stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ELS opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.81. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $77.59.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 473,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,782,000 after purchasing an additional 122,855 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 33.3% during the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

