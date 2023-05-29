Analysts Set Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Target Price at $111.00

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.00.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ HZNP opened at $99.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $113.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.30 and its 200 day moving average is $106.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13.
Institutional Trading of Horizon Therapeutics Public
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Horizon Therapeutics Public
Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.
